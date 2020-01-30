Kung Fu Tea and TKK Fried Chicken to host grand opening in Flushing

Grab some bubble tea and delicious fried chicken through a special promotion at the grand opening of TKK Fried Chicken alongside Kung Fu Tea this Friday, Jan. 31, in Flushing.

TKK Fried Chicken and Kung Fu Tea will open its doors at 11 a.m. in Queens Crossing at 136-20 38th Ave. Founded in 1974, TKK Chicken is known nostalgically in Taiwan for its comforting fried chicken and classic Kwa Kwa Bao (sticky rice with mushrooms and pork stuffed in fried chicken skin.)

“With the many opening requests we’ve received from customers, we’re super excited to announce the opening of our second NYC dual-concept location,” said Michael Wen, a co-founder of Kung Fu Tea, founded in Queens in 2010. “We’ve partnered with TKK to introduce this unique combo that brings together the savory flavors of fried chicken (wings, tenders, drumsticks) and the sweetness of bubble tea and want to invite more adventurous foodies to experience it for themselves.”

From Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, TKK Fried Chicken and Kung Fu Tea will offer exclusive grand opening promotions. Customers who purchase a TKK combo will receive a free drink on Kung Fu Tea. The free large drink options include Kung Fu Milk Tea with Bubbles, Kung Fu Oolong Milk Tea with Bubbles, Honey Green Tea with Nata Jelly, and Passion Fruit Green Tea with Nata Jelly.

On Feb. 1 only, there will be a special offer for the first 50 customers who spend a minimum of $10 at the location will get free combo meals for a year (limited to two-piece quarter chicken and crispy chicken sandwich combos; one combo meal per month.)