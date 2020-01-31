Local theatre troupe to open educational musical at Queens Theatre in the Park

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

Incanto Productions Company, a local theatre troupe, will open its production of Sempreverde: Evergreen March 31 at Queens Theatre in the Park in a production that is expected to include audience participation.

The show, which the writer describes as an educational musical, sets out to engage its audience in a show that exposes them to the Italian language and environmental lessons through props, song and underlying messages.

“I truly believe that languages, learning languages and being able to exchange this, especially in New York City bring[s] peace into the world,” said Simona Rodano, CEO of Incanto Productions Company.

Rodano said that there is a great deal of cultures blending in New York — especially in Queens — and that although not everyone in the audience has the opportunity to travel, it’s not too late to be exposed to other cultures and their languages.

The plot will focus on a “battle” between the two main characters: Spreco who represents “waste,” pitted against Sempreverde, the epitome of beautiful nature, according to Rodano.

She said that in the end, the audience members are meant to choose either Spreco or Sempreverde and the audience often yells at Spreco as his group on stage starts to leave him and join the side of Sempreverde.

The musical first opened in 2013 after a year of writing and producing and is in a rotating series of three educational productions, Rodano said.

The production includes 20 cast members total, including those helping with behind the scenes production and will also include teenagers who are learning the craft.

“There’s a lot of power when they see someone of their age on stage,” Rodano said.

The show is scheduled for March 31, April 1 and April 2 at 9:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. with three additional shows set for April 3 at 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be found by contacting incanto@incantoproductions.com or by calling 888-300-3357.