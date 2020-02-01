Man stabbed to death in Springfield Gardens: NYPD

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death outside a Springfield Gardens hotel on Friday night.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a call of a person stabbed outside the Garden Inn & Suites at 151-20 Baisley Blvd. just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 54-year-old Jose De La Cruz — who lived on 135th Avenue, about two blocks away from the hotel — unconscious with multiple stab wounds to his torso, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported De La Cruz to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.