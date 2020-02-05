Man goes to meet online acquaintance at a Rego Park hotel and gets robbed instead: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two individuals wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred inside a hotel in Rego Park last month.

A 32-year-old man went to meet someone he’d only spoken to online at the Wyndham Gardens Hotel, located at 61-18 93rd St., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, around 6:45 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

Once he arrived to the hotel room, two individuals who were waiting for the man assaulted him, stole $340 off his person and fled in an unknown direction, according to the authorities.

The man suffered minor bruising to his face but refused medical attention.

As part of an investigation, the NYPD recovered video of the individuals wanted for questioning from the lobby of the hotel.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.