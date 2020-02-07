Here are 10 things happening around Queens this weekend

Friday, Feb. 7

Guitar Mash “Urban Campfire”

Jam out with renowned special guest or just come listen.

8 p.m. (warm up: 7 p.m.) at the Flushing Town Hall (137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. Flushingtownhall.org)

Admission is $10/$8 members & students and free for teens.

Take Root Presents: PROJECT 44 and Annalee Traylor

A show at “the incubator of dancers.”

8 p.m. at Green Space (37-25 24th St., Long Island City Greenspacestudio.org)

Admission is $17-$22.

Saturday, Feb. 8

It’s My Park at Forest Park

Come make the park more beautiful with Kew Kids.

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Forest Park (Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive. Nycgovparks.org)

Admission is free.

Winter Wonderland Hike

See the “hidden gems” of NYC with an Urban Park Ranger.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Astoria Park (19th Street and Hoyt Avenue North, Astoria. Nycgovparks.org)

Admission is free.

New York Philharmonic Orchestra for Very Young People

Learn about different families of instruments in a fun way.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center (153-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. jcal.org)

Admission is $5.

Home/Land Opening Reception

Opening night of a new art exhibition focusing on migration.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lewis H. Latimer House (34-41 137th St, Flushing. Nycgovparks.org)

Admission is free.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Free Tax Preparation

Income must be less than $50K, by appointment only.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Commonpoint Queens Central Queens (67-09 108th St., Forest Hills. Commonpointqueens.org)

Admission is free, but an appointment is needed.

Sauced Cinemas Oscars Party: The Saucedcars

Come celebrate the oscars with bingo, drinks and a red carpet experience.

6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Astorian (28-50 31st St., Long Island City. Theastoriannyc.com)

Admission is $5 in advance and $20 at the door.

Fertile Ground New Works Showcase: February 2020

A dance showcase with performances from five dancers a night.

7 p.m. at Green Space (37-25 24th St., Long Island City. Greenspacestudio.org)

Admission is $15.

Art Exhibit – Then Art of Rube Goldberg

Explore the exhibition of a cartoonist.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Queens Museum (New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queensmuseum.org)

Admission is suggested at $8 for adults, $4 for seniors, free with NYC student ID or NYC Dept. of Education ID and for patrons 18 and under.