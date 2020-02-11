Douglaston/Little Neck Library to close for three-week soil assessment

A Queens library will undergo a three-week-long interior maintenance project starting in mid-February.

Beginning on Saturday, Feb. 22, a Queens Library spokesperson confirmed that the Douglaston/Little Neck Library at 249-01 Northern Blvd. will be closed in order to conduct a soil assessment ahead of plans to replace the building with a new structure.

The spokesperson added that the Queens Library does not know when construction on a new building will start as the process is in a “very preliminary stage.”

Following the soil assessment, the Douglaston/Little Neck Library will reopen on Monday, March 16.

In the meantime, the library will provide its patrons with mobile library services on Thursdays beginning on Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who require comprehensive library services can visit the following nearby Queens Public Library locations:

Bayside (214-20 Northern Blvd.): 718-229-1834 Monday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Hills (57-04 Marathon Pkwy.): 718-225-3550 Monday: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glen Oaks (256-04 Union Tpke.): 718-831-8636 Monday: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information, visit queenslibrary.org.