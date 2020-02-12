Cops looking for duo who stole over $1,300 worth of goods from Ridgewood Walgreens: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two people who allegedly burgled the stockroom of a Ridgewood Walgreens last month.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at around 3:20 p.m., two unidentified individuals snuck into the basement stockroom of the Walgreens located at 58-02 Metropolitan Ave., according to the police.

The duo grabbed about $1,300 worth of items including baby formula, energy drinks and candy bar, stuffed the goods into bags they brought with them and fled on foot in an unknown direction, cops say.

No injuries were reported as a result of the burglary.

Police recovered surveillance footage from the stockroom of the burgled Walgreens.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

