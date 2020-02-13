Driver fatally strikes a pedestrian in Oakland Gardens: NYPD

Cops are investigating after a driver fatally struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross an Oakland Gardens street last week.

Police responded to a call regarding the incident just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 6. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 111th Precinct discovered 64-year-old Deborah Scherer, of Oakland Gardens, lying on the road at the intersection of Bell Boulevard and 75th Avenue with severe trauma to her head.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Scherer to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, where she died as a result of her injuries, according to authorities.

An investigation conducted by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Scherer was attempting to cross Bell Boulevard, from west to east, just outside the marked crosswalk on the north side of the intersection at 75th Avenue. As she was crossing the street, the 48-year-old female driver of a 2012 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on 75th Avenue at the intersection of Bell Boulevard, and made a left turn onto northbound 75th Avenue, cops said. The investigation determined that the front of the vehicle collided with Scherer, causing her to fall to the roadway.

The driver remained at the scene and was not arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.