Quantcast

Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend

ManCameraHC1506_X_th_C

BY BENJAMIN MADILE 

Friday, February 14

Valentine’s Day Crafternoon

An afternoon of crafts and cards (limited supplies).

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Queens Public Library Peninsula Branch (92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, queenslibrary.org, Admission is free.)

High School Talent Show 

Students perform talents to win.

1:40 p.m. at Hugh Kirwan, Performing Arts Center (68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village, donyc.com, Admission is free.)

 

Saturday, February 15

Screening of “The Little Mermaid” (1989, rated G)

Come to a family day screening of a Disney classic.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Queens Public Library Bayside Branch (214-20 Northern Boulevard, Bayside, Queenslibrary.org, Admission is free.)

Basic Photography/ Beach Exploration

Capture Rockaway Beach with an Urban Park Ranger.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk (Beach 86th Street and Shorefront Parkway, nycgovparks.org, Admission is free.)

Kids Creative Writing Class: The Character Workshop

Learn to create compelling characters for your story.

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Queens Library Briarwood Branch (85-12 Main St., Briarwood newtownliterary.org Admission is free.)

It’s Electric! Magnets Program

Learn how magnets work while building an art sculpture.

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kingsland Homestead (143-35 37th Ave.,Queens nycgovparks.org Admission costs $10 per child.)

Speak Up Sister Conversation

An event for women to tell their stories over coffee.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Espresso 77 (35-57 77th St., Jackson Heights, Meetup.comAdmission is free.)

The Odd Rock Comedy Hour

A night of music, comedy and sketches. 

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at QED Astoria (27-16 23rd Ave, Astoria, Qedastoria.comAdmission costs $10.)

 

Sunday, February 16

Winter Tree ID: Evergreens

Learn how to identify evergreen trees and shrubs in Flushing Meadows Corona Park

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Corona, nycgovparks.org Admission is free.) 

Multicultural Celebration

Come celebrate various cultures including those from The Caribbean

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the RIOULT Dance Center (34-01 Steinway St., Long Island City, Centralastoria.org Admission is free.) 

Memoir Talk: This African Life – by Hugh B. Price

Listen to author Hugh B. Price talk about a book covering an African American Life

2:30 p.m. at theLewis Latimer House Museum (3441 137th St., Flushing, lewislatimerhouse.org Admission is free.)

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Fresh Meadows Camera Club celebrates 70th anniversary with photograph exhibition at Glen Oaks Public Library
Fresh Meadows Camera Club celebrates 70th anniversary with photograph exhibition at Glen Oaks Public Library
‘Faces of The 7 Train’ photography exhibition canceled by Flushing Public Library
‘Faces of The 7 Train’ photography exhibition canceled by Flushing Public Library


Skip to toolbar