Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend

BY BENJAMIN MADILE
Friday, February 14
Valentine’s Day Crafternoon
An afternoon of crafts and cards (limited supplies).
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Queens Public Library Peninsula Branch (92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, queenslibrary.org, Admission is free.)
High School Talent Show
Students perform talents to win.
1:40 p.m. at Hugh Kirwan, Performing Arts Center (68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village, donyc.com, Admission is free.)
Saturday, February 15
Screening of “The Little Mermaid” (1989, rated G)
Come to a family day screening of a Disney classic.
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Queens Public Library Bayside Branch (214-20 Northern Boulevard, Bayside, Queenslibrary.org, Admission is free.)
Basic Photography/ Beach Exploration
Capture Rockaway Beach with an Urban Park Ranger.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk (Beach 86th Street and Shorefront Parkway, nycgovparks.org, Admission is free.)
Kids Creative Writing Class: The Character Workshop
Learn to create compelling characters for your story.
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Queens Library Briarwood Branch (85-12 Main St., Briarwood newtownliterary.org Admission is free.)
It’s Electric! Magnets Program
Learn how magnets work while building an art sculpture.
2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kingsland Homestead (143-35 37th Ave.,Queens nycgovparks.org Admission costs $10 per child.)
Speak Up Sister Conversation
An event for women to tell their stories over coffee.
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Espresso 77 (35-57 77th St., Jackson Heights, Meetup.com, Admission is free.)
The Odd Rock Comedy Hour
A night of music, comedy and sketches.
7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at QED Astoria (27-16 23rd Ave, Astoria, Qedastoria.com, Admission costs $10.)
Sunday, February 16
Winter Tree ID: Evergreens
Learn how to identify evergreen trees and shrubs in Flushing Meadows Corona Park
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Corona, nycgovparks.org Admission is free.)
Multicultural Celebration
Come celebrate various cultures including those from The Caribbean
12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the RIOULT Dance Center (34-01 Steinway St., Long Island City, Centralastoria.org Admission is free.)
Memoir Talk: This African Life – by Hugh B. Price
Listen to author Hugh B. Price talk about a book covering an African American Life
2:30 p.m. at theLewis Latimer House Museum (3441 137th St., Flushing, lewislatimerhouse.org Admission is free.)