Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend

BY BENJAMIN MADILE

Friday, February 14

Valentine’s Day Crafternoon

An afternoon of crafts and cards (limited supplies).

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Queens Public Library Peninsula Branch (92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, queenslibrary.org, Admission is free.)

High School Talent Show

Students perform talents to win.

1:40 p.m. at Hugh Kirwan, Performing Arts Center (68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village, donyc.com, Admission is free.)

Saturday, February 15

Screening of “The Little Mermaid” (1989, rated G)

Come to a family day screening of a Disney classic.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Queens Public Library Bayside Branch (214-20 Northern Boulevard, Bayside, Queenslibrary.org, Admission is free.)

Basic Photography/ Beach Exploration

Capture Rockaway Beach with an Urban Park Ranger.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk (Beach 86th Street and Shorefront Parkway, nycgovparks.org, Admission is free.)

Kids Creative Writing Class: The Character Workshop

Learn to create compelling characters for your story.

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Queens Library Briarwood Branch (85-12 Main St., Briarwood newtownliterary.org Admission is free.)

It’s Electric! Magnets Program

Learn how magnets work while building an art sculpture.

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kingsland Homestead (143-35 37th Ave.,Queens nycgovparks.org Admission costs $10 per child.)

Speak Up Sister Conversation

An event for women to tell their stories over coffee.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Espresso 77 (35-57 77th St., Jackson Heights, Meetup.com, Admission is free.)

The Odd Rock Comedy Hour

A night of music, comedy and sketches.

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at QED Astoria (27-16 23rd Ave, Astoria, Qedastoria.com, Admission costs $10.)

Sunday, February 16

Winter Tree ID: Evergreens

Learn how to identify evergreen trees and shrubs in Flushing Meadows Corona Park

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Corona, nycgovparks.org Admission is free.)

Multicultural Celebration

Come celebrate various cultures including those from The Caribbean

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the RIOULT Dance Center (34-01 Steinway St., Long Island City, Centralastoria.org Admission is free.)

Memoir Talk: This African Life – by Hugh B. Price

Listen to author Hugh B. Price talk about a book covering an African American Life

2:30 p.m. at theLewis Latimer House Museum (3441 137th St., Flushing, lewislatimerhouse.org Admission is free.)