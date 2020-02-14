New York Health welcomes board-certified neurologist

BY MADDISON FARRIS

New York Health welcomed board-certified neurologist Suman Reejsinghani, M.D., to its staff this week, the group announced on Tuesday.

Reejsinghani, who will be practicing at 108-37 71st Ave., Forest Hills, began his practice in 1988 with Queens-Long Island Medical Group. He completed his residency in Neurology at St.Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan.

Reejsinghani is trained in Electroencephalogram (EEG) and Electromyography (EMG) which are tests that assist in diagnosing neurological disorders.

Dr. Reejsinghani said that he is looking forward to this opportunity and is excited to bring his specialties to NY Health for the benefit of the community.