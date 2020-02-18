New year brings new businesses to Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood

The new year has already been bustling for the Myrtle Avenue business improvement district, which saw three new and revamped businesses pop up over the past month. The new openings included two restaurants and a children’s party palace.

Cantina 33 (55-33 Myrtle Ave.)

Cantina 33, a purveyor of Peruvian fair, with a modern twist, recently opened its doors to cocktail and creative cuisine enthusiasts. The restaurant offers a full bar menu with selections of cocktails, wine and beer.

Appetizers include ceviche and avocado salad, and the entree menu features Peruvian chicken skewers; chaufa, a Peruvian take on fried rice; and lomo saltado popular, a traditional stir fry that combines marinated strips of sirloin with onions, tomatoes and french fries.

Mirch Mood (907 Seneca Ave.)

Mirch Mood, is a revamped version of the very functionally named Nepalese Indian Restaurant. The management decided that they needed to update their menu and building to accommodate the shifting tastes of the neighbrohood, so they’re planning a menu with more Nepalese flair and vegan recipes.

The new dishes will include brunch options, vegetable pakora, Nepali rotis, and soup momos–a type of Nepali dumpling in homemade broth. While they’ve installed new signage and design elements, restaurant manager Parash Kharel said that the restaurant will be rolling out the new menu over the next few months.

Joyful Palace (54-32 B Myrtle Ave.)

Ridgewood families got a new attraction for young kids with the opening of Joyful Palace, an indoor playground that stretches over 10,000 square feet.

Mammoth wall art displays of Disney’s Cars and Spiderman greet you as you walk in the lobby, immersing kids into a fantasy playground and reminding adults that in this realm, children reign supreme. The basement playscape is a maze of tubes, slides, ball pits and trampolines, with a large private party room.