Thieves climb through Long Island City McDonald’s drive thru window and steal more than $3,500 in armed robbery: NYPD

Cops are searching for a group of suspects who flashed a firearm and demanded a McDonald’s employee hand over money from a safe inside the Long Island City restaurant on Sunday.

The trio approached the McDonald’s — located at 38-02 Queens Blvd. — drive-thru window in a black sedan just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 16. Two of the suspects proceeded to climb through the window to gain entry to the restaurant, police said. Once inside, the individuals flashed a firearm and demanded a store employee fork over money that was secured in a safe.

The employee complied and the individuals fled eastbound on Queens Boulevard in the black sedan with approximately $3,600.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Police released video of the suspects on Feb. 17.

