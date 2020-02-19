Southeast Queens organization invites community to grand opening reception of annual art exhibit at Roy Wilkins Park

The Southern Queens Park Association Inc. (SQPA) is inviting the community to the grand opening reception of its 18th annual 2020 Art Exhibit at Roy Wilkins Park on Sunday, March 1.

The exhibit, “Colors in Black” is expected to feature 400 pieces of artwork from artists and will be on display from March 1-7 at the Roy Wilkins Park Family Center at 177-01 Baisely Blvd.

“There are a couple of quilting groups, photography, and artwork that will be present at the exhibition,” said Ralston Vaz, SQPA artist committee member. “For people that don’t get a chance to strut their stuff, this is a good opportunity.”

Featured artists include Larry Green, Carlton Murell, and Nate Ladson. SQPA is also inviting Queens’ elementary, middle, and high school students to showcase their art in the exhibit.

There will be a contest of the students’ art and winners will be announced at the opening reception. SQPA is also encouraging schools to schedule tours of the exhibit. During the week, there will be workshops provided to the students who are registered by their schools for a tour, by well respected artists from the community.

“There are about seven schools that have responded positively to participate in the exhibition,” Vaz said. “We try and get not just people from the neighborhood but throughout Queens especially, and people as far as Brooklyn.”

Established in 1976, SQPA’s mission is to coordinate and provide comprehensive programs for children, youth, adults, families and seniors residing in Southern Queens.

The organization finds innovative ways to combine its stewardship of the 54-acre Southern Queens-Roy Wilkins Park with its mission to enhance the quality of life of residents in southern Queens, and park users.

The grand opening reception will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 6 p.m., when attendees can meet the artists. Food and drinks will be served. The exhibition will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m; and Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation to help SQPA continue its efforts to serve the community.