Pair of Exit 13 ramps along the Grand Central Parkway to close this weekend: DOT

The New York State Department of Transportation announced a pair of ramp closures along the Grand Central Parkway this weekend.

Both the Exit 13S ramp from the eastbound Grand Central Parkway to the southbound Van Wyck Expressway and the Exit 13W ramp from the eastbound Grand Central Parkway to westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway will be fully closed on Saturday, Feb. 22, from midnight until around 7 a.m.

To access the Van Wyck Expressway heading south, continue on eastbound Grand Central Parkway to a right-side, temporary on-ramp about 1,000 feet east of the usual Exit 13W.

To access the westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway from the eastbound Grand Central Parkway, follow signs directing drivers to the following detour:

Take the Exit 11 ramp (Jewel Avenue/69 th Road) and proceed for ½ mile;

Road) and proceed for ½ mile; Turn left onto Jewel Avenue;

Take the right-side ramp onto the southbound Van Wyck Expressway (I-678);

Take Exit 7 (Jackie Robinson Parkway West).

The weekend closures will be used to remove part of the former westbound Union Turnpike bridge over the Grand Central Parkway. The construction is part of the DOT’s $365 million Kew Gardens Interchange Phase 4 project.