Van driver fatally strikes senior Bayside woman on Bell Boulevard: NYPD

Police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was struck and killed by a van in Bayside Sunday afternoon.

The NYPD received a call at 1:34 p.m. on Feb. 23 regarding the collision at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Bell Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Bayside resident Dolores Soho, of 211th Street, on the ground with trauma to her head and body.

EMS arrived at the scene transported Soho to North Shore Manhasset Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad found that the driver of a 2006 Ford van was traveling westbound on 48th Avenue. As he attempted to make a left turn onto Bell Boulevard, he struck Soho, who was crossing Bell Boulevard from west to east.