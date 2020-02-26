Cambria Heights man, who allegedly stole a car, shot by Nassau County police during arrest

BY TIM BOLGER

Nassau County police officers shot and killed an alleged carjacking suspect while trying to place him under arrest outside of his home Tuesday in Cambria Heights, authorities said.

After meeting a person who was selling online a Mercedes on Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park, 19-year-old Matthew Felix, allegedly put a gun to the victim’s head, stole the vehicle, and drove it home, police said. Nassau’s Third Squad detectives tracked the suspect to his home on 221st Street, surveilled the residence, and elite Bureau of Special Operations officers were tasked with taking him into custody when the shooting occurred around 5 p.m.

“Officers attempted to make an arrest as the subject left his residence,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters Wednesday during a news conference at police headquarters in Mineola. “Our officers were faced with circumstances that resulted in the use of deadly physical force.”

Ryder declined to say what exactly Felix did for police to feel threatened enough to open fire, how many shots were fired, or whether the officers were wearing body cameras. He said the officers involved were treated for trauma at area hospitals. He added that Felix had prior arrests, including for a recent shooting in Queens.

The commissioner referred questions about the investigation to the New York City Police Department, which referred questions back to Nassau police. Ryder said the Queens District Attorney’s office was also investigating the incident. He added that Nassau police are cooperating with city investigators.

When pressed on why Ryder was tightlipped about the details of the case, he said he wished to maintain the integrity of the probe.

“That would be irresponsible of me to speak about another agency’s investigation,” he said. “I will not interfere with it and we will fully cooperate.”