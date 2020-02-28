Astoria’s Adda chef teams with acclaimed Florida chef for a collaborative dinner

Astoria’s critically acclaimed Adda Indian Canteen is joining forces with Florida’s critically acclaimed Ghee Indian Kitchen for a night of explosive flavors.

Adda’s Chef Chintan Pandya and Ghee’s Chef Niven Patel, who are both nominated for this year’s James Beard “Best New Chef” award, are combining their unique Indian cuisine for a collaborative dinner at Adda, located at 31-31 Thomson Ave., on Sunday, March 1.

“We want to bring talent from across the country into our neighborhood and let them celebrate the vibrancy of Indian food,” Chef Pandya said.

The event, which has two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., will feature a seven-course menu that features fresh ingredients and vegetables from Chef Patel’s farm, Rancho Patel Farm in Florida. Mumbai-born Chef Patel sources his ingredients from his farm in Homestead, Flor., incorporating local produce with Indian pronounced dishes.

Guests will get to taste the food from both of the chefs. The dishes by Chef Pandya include Methi Pakora, Kerala Fried Quail, Duck Liver Mappas, while Chef Patel’s dishes include Green Millet, Ahi Tuna Bhel, Smoked Lamb Neck, and Sticky Date Cake.

This isn’t the first time the two work together, though.

“Last year when Chef Pandya came out to Miami, we both decided that we would make it fun. All we wanted was to cook what we eat and have fun doing it, and we did just that,” Chef Patel said. “I knew that I had to come back to New York to do it all over again with him. This is simple cooking with a whole lot of punch.”

For more information, visit Adda’s website at www.addanyc.com.