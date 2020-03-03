Hanoli Cakes serves up sweet desserts in Glendale

BY MADDISON FARRIS

Hanoli Cakes first opened its doors on 81st Road in Glendale two months ago, bringing innovative flavors and designs into their workspace, all the while maintaining a comforting homemade charm.

Since then the new shop has offered stunning desserts that can be served at all sorts of events, including custom cakes, cake jars, cake pops, cookies, cupcakes and shooters. Despite being new to the area, Hanoli Cakes has already made a lasting impact, having designed cakes for weddings, baby showers and birthdays.

Owner and entrepreneur Monica Mena, a Richmond Hill resident, built the business from the ground up. Her love for baking was originally a hobby that came in handy for her daughters’ birthdays or events that friends were attending.

However, as more and more people took interest in her work and wanted a savory slice of her delectable cakes, Mena decided to go back to school to become a master cake decorator and promptly started her own business.

The building that serves as the Hanoli Cakes headquarters once housed a local bar, but business is booming for the new dessert shop.

“We are first generation here. My daughters are my second generation, so I can say I’ve already succeeded just by being here for them,” Mena said, adding that she is thrilled to have seen such great support from the community. It has been shocking how excited they are about the whole thing! I love it, it warms my heart.”

According to Mena, Hanoli Cakes is not only set on creating a relaxing space where customers can come in to taste cake samples and meet the bakers and artists, but also providing a space where the community can come together and learn to decorate.

Hanoli Cakes, located at 87-03 81st Road, is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit hanolicakesinc.com or call 917-909-0909.