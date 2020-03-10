Reconstruction at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B to include innovative large-scale art installations

LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the private entity operating and redeveloping LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, announced a new partnership with the leading New York-based nonprofit Public Art Fund to bring inspirational, large-scale art installations to the airport as part of the ongoing $8 billion transformation project.

While the new terminal and concourses will dramatically improve the functionality of the airport, new works of art are intended to enhance dramatically the visual experience for travelers at one of New York’s most important gateways.

“We are thrilled to partner with Public Art Fund on this innovative project to continue to transform Terminal B into a modern top-class airport terminal for travelers,” LaGuardia Gateway Partners CEO Stewart Steeves said. “Our goal in building a new Terminal B is not only to implement state-of-the-art advancements, but to also create a space that represents the soul of New York. We are confident that through this partnership, we have selected artists and unique pieces for the new terminal that reflect that vision.”

Public Art Fund invited a select group of artists to develop proposals for original and iconic permanent commissions, expressing the vital essence of New York City and conceived specifically for the new LaGuardia Terminal B. Among the six international artists that were selected for the partnership in Chris Bogia, a resident of Queens for more than 15 years, and a recent graduate of the Queens Museum Studio program.

“New Yorkers will soon have a major terminal at LaGuardia Airport that reflects the energy, vitality and innovation of New York City,” Public Art Fund Director & Chief Curator Nicholas Baume said. “Great art and artists are fundamental to New York’s DNA, and we are excited to collaborate with several of the world’s most thrilling artists and Public Art Fund to inspire travelers as they visit Terminal B.”

The artists installations will be unveiled with the opening of the brand-new Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall later this year.

“New York’s airports are the world’s entry points into the United States, and they need to reflect what this state and country are all about,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “As we are building a new LaGuardia to meet 21st-century travel standards, we are also bringing in the work of renowned artists who capture unique elements of Queens and New York, giving travelers a true Empire State experience the moment they arrive.”