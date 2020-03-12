Queens Museum announces temporary closure amid coronavirus outbreak

Queens Museum announced Thursday that it would temporarily close, effective Friday, March 13. The museum will remain closed through Friday, March 20.

“As the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, we are taking every necessary step to protect the health of our staff and visitors,” the Queens Museum team said in a press release sent out Thursday evening. “While there are no confirmed cases connected to the museum, this decision has been made to support regional and national efforts limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

The museum will assess the situation on a daily basis and adjust its events schedule accordingly, the announcement said.

The announcement comes following several cancelations throughout the borough and the entire city amid the rise of positive coronavirus cases.

Visit queensmuseum.org or the museum’s social media channels for more updates.