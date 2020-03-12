Queens Pride announces the opening of registration for the 28th annual Parade and Multicultural Festival

In a sure sign of spring, the Queens Lesbian and Gay Pride Committee, Inc. — the official organizers of the Queens Pride and Multicultural Festival, held annually in Jackson Heights on the first Sunday in June — announced the opening of registration for the 28th version of the Lavender Line.

The founders of the event were provoked into organizing the parade and festival by the murder of Julio Rivera, a gay Latino man living and working in Jackson Heights when he was set upon by a three-man “hunting party” from a skinhead gang. A tragic incident that sparked the coming out of New York’s largest and then mostly closeted LGBT community.

The first Queens Pride march in 1993 drew less than 10,000 spectators, and has since grown to attract more than 40,000 spectators in what has become the second largest Pride celebration in the New York metropolitan region.

“As we prepare for the 28th Parade and Multicultural Festival for 2020, Queens Pride board of directors has worked closely with our newly hired director of operations to develop a comprehensive registration process via our website, queenspride.org, for our consumers,” Queens Pride Co-Chair and Festival Chair Mo George said.

The comprehensive registration process via their website has been revised with a new layout, contact accuracy, and is easy to navigate. All information provided by Queens Pride is accurate and up to date and links for navigation are clearly labeled, consistently placed and allowing the reader to smoothly move from a page to a related page.

“Queens Pride’s revised website shall serve as the general reference and consistent direction source for our consumers and the public,” Queens Pride Director of Operations Kelvin O. Howell Jr. said. “This registration process enhances the communication between all parties and makes the registration process easier and faster.”

For more information about Queens Pride, the parade, the multicultural festival, including opportunities to volunteer, membership, or sponsorships, visit the organization’s website here. The 2020 Queens Pride Parade and Multicultural Festival will be held on Sunday, June 7.