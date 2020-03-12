Young New Yorkers’ Chorus postpones concert at Jamaica Performing Arts Center due to coronavirus concern

In light of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Young New Yorkers’ Chorus (YNYC) has postponed its Saturday, March 14, spring concert at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.

The Mixed Ensemble, a co-ed group of about 75 singers, were scheduled to perform The Kings and Queens Night 1 performance, which explores Queens, the culturally and linguistically diverse place on earth.

“We’re devastated not to be able to sing for you all in the next few weeks, but we feel it’s important to take this measure in order to ensure the health and safety of our membership, volunteers, audience, and respective communities and to minimize contact with large groups in order to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Alex Canovas, artistic director and the YNYC Family.

“We’re unendingly grateful to the organizations we’d partnered with for these concerts, the Jamaica Performing Arts Center and the Irondale Center, and look forward to working with them soon,” Canovas added.

Refunds are forthcoming for those who previously purchased tickets to YNYC’s concerts. The organization is also welcoming donations of any amount to support YNYC in what will “certainly be a rocky time for countless arts organizations,” Canovas said.

“We’re thankful for you, the people who support us with your ears and your applause and your hearts. You are the reason we come together, and you are the reason we will continue to, once things have settled. We look forward to singing for you again as soon as possible,” Canovas said.

For those interested in making a donation, visit ynyc.org/support-us.