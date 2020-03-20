New website connects Queens restaurants to home-bound residents

As the coronavirus crisis continues to have devastating affects across most all industries, the Queens Chamber of Commerce announced a new effort to help the borough’s food and beverage sector on Friday, March 20.

With QueensBest.org, a new website that helps users find restaurants with delivery and take-out options, the Queens Chamber is hoping to breathe some life back into the food service world hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Queens has the most vibrant restaurant scene in the world, and we don’t yet know the true extent to which the coronavirus outbreak will impact them. What we do know is that you can continue to support small businesses and enjoy a great meal in the comfort of your home by ordering takeout or delivery,” said Thomas Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. “QueensBest.org will make it easy for you to find the best food that our borough has to offer, and support our hard-working neighbors during a challenging time.”

The website organizes restaurants by neighborhood, so users can get connected with food services close to their homes. It currently lists restaurants in Bayside, Sunnyside, Jamaica, Jackson Heights, Astoria and Flushing. Telephone numbers and hours of operation are listed for each participating restaurant.

QueensBest.org also highlights some of the top pizza, coffee and ice cream spots the borough has to offer.

“There are many great things about Queens, but the cuisine is probably the best,” said Rob MacKay, director of the Queens Tourism Council. “This publication is fantastic. It provides tremendous information at a time when people need to dine out and restaurants need the business.”

In addition the take-out and delivery guide, the Queens Chamber also launched a new page on its website to keep local businesses informed about business-related COVID-19 news. The new page also lists resources to help guide businesses through the crisis.