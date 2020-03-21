Queens DA, acting borough president share joint message for survivors during stay-at-home order

As New York state prepares to implement a stay-at-home order, Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee and District Attorney Melinda Katz want to remind residents of their “unwavering commitment” to protecting and serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on March 20 that he will implement a stay-at-home executive order effective Sunday evening for all non-essential workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop. As of Friday morning, New York City has the most cases in the state with 4,408.

But Lee wants to make sure people experiencing abuse know they still have places to turn to for help.

“Social distancing and isolation doesn’t mean help is not ready and available,” Lee said. “Essential government and frontline workers are still operational. If you’re afraid that your limited options are further constrained by the current call to Stay At Home, know this: we know you’re there, and when you are ready, essential services in Queens County remain live and ready today to assist you. Just call or reach help online.”

Katz, on the other hand, has a stern message for those perpetuating abuse.

“Queens has one, simple, united message for those out there perpetuating a scourge as heinous as the abuse of a partner, child or elder: you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted,” Katz said. “Our message to survivors is equally as simple: Help is available to all who need it, and it will remain available regardless of the developments of COVID-19.”

Here are the borough’s resources they shared for those experiencing any kind of abuse: