New bodega delivery app launches early as a public service during COVID-19 crisis

A new free mobile application has been launched to help New Yorkers get groceries during the coronavirus emergency. The app, My Bodega Online, will help bodega owners manage online orders and dispatch deliveries in 10 minutes.

The app has been developed with the help of the Bodega and Small Business Association of New York and JungleWork, a premier on-demand technology service provider.

“We were planning to launch our app this summer, but the current coronavirus crisis has pushed our team to an early release,” My Bodega Online Founder and CEO Jose Bello said. “The service will be free during this crisis. We only ask the public to tip generously our delivery partners in gratitude for their heroic service.”

My Bodega Online has a goal of registering 1,000 bodegas in six weeks, creating 1,500 temporary delivery jobs in New York City. To achieve this goal, a crowdfunding page “Delivery NYC Now” on gofundme.com has been opened. Funds will cover training, system adoption by bodega owners and technical development.

“The app is a public service to the City of New York,” Bodega and Small Business Association of New York Founder Francisco Marte said. “We encourage all bodega owners to contact the team of My Bodega Online, upload their products and start using the app. It is an easy way to bring all bodegas to the digital on-demand world.”

Bodega owners can register for free by visiting the website mybodega.online. People can download the My Bodega Online mobile app from Google Play or the App Store or by visiting mybodega.online.

“We are happy to help the team of My Bodega Online to launch this service,” JungleWorks Founder and CEO Samar Singla said. “Our company seeks to become a partner in solving on-demand grocery delivery issues during this moment of crisis.”