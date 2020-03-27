Winning lotto ticket worth over $47,000 purchased in Maspeth

A top-prize winning lottery ticket worth over $47,000 was purchased at a Maspeth convenience store earlier this week.

The ticket, drawn on March 26 and worth $47,462.50, was purchased at Stop & Go Convenience & Smoke Shop, located at 5547 69th St.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. Each drawing takes place every day at 11:21 p.m. The winning ticket owner has up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

New York’s lottery is the largest and most profitable in the country. From 2018-2019, the lottery generated $3.47 billion to help schools and school districts through out the state.