Man found dead inside Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing: NYPD

Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning inside of Kissena Corridor Park.

Authorities responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside of the Flushing park at Colden Street and Elder Avenue around 9 a.m. on March 29. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 109th Precinct found a 44-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.