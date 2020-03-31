Cuomo sets June 23 date for Queens borough president special election

The special election for Queens borough president will be held on June 23, according to an executive order signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

The special election will be held on the same day that Cuomo set for the Democratic presidential primary.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who postponed the original date of March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was going to set a new date for the special election, but the governor’s emergency powers supersede City Hall’s in this instance.

“We thank Governor Cuomo for endorsing the mayor’s recommendation to consolidate the presidential primary to June 23 to protect the health of voters and poll workers,” de Blasio spokesman Jose Bayona said. “We look forward to working together with the governor and the Legislature to expand absentee voting to ensure the essential functions of our democratic process continue to operate amid a public health crisis.”

Early voting will begin on June 13. Candidates on the ballot include Councilmen Donovan Richards and Costa Constantinides, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD sergeant Anthony Miranda, Yao Din, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, who suspended his campaign in January, and former Jim Quinn.

“I am pleased the governor signed an executive order to reschedule the special election for Queens borough president for June 23,” Quinn said. “This is an incredibly trying time for our nation, our city, and in particular, our home borough of Queens, which continues to be a hot spot for the coronavirus outbreak.”

“More than 10,000 of our friends, family and neighbors have contracted COVID-19 and more than 200 Queens residents have lost their lives,” he added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this virus. As we navigate this ‘new normal,’ we will continue to make the health and safety of New Yorkers our top priority and do our part to stop the spread. I have no doubt we will emerge from this stronger than ever and more united in support of a strong, safe and healthy New York.”