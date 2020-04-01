Cops seek two men who slashed victim in Long Island City: NYPD

They NYPD is looking for two people who slashed a man in Long Island City last month.

On March 29, around 4:40 p.m., two unidentified men approached a 34-year-old man near the corner of 40th Avenue and 22nd Street and slashed him in the hand, according to the NYPD.

Police recovered video of the suspects as part of their investigation.

The investigation into the slashing is ongoing.

