Freebies, discounts, and deals for New York families during coronavirus: Food delivery, exercise, and more!

BY OLGA UZUNOVA, DONNA DUARTE-LADD AND KATARINA AVENDAÑO

Ever since the coronavirus arrived in New York, daily life has just been different. Although these are difficult times, we are in this together and companies have been lending their helping hand to make resources more accessible to all. Browse through our list of deals for New York families during coronavirus that range from food delivery to online exercise classes for families.

For more learning resources just for kids, read Free Resources and Subscriptions for Remote Learning and Home Schooling due to Coronavirus

Deals for New York families during coronavirus

Restaurant and food delivery

Burger King

With several schools closed and kids having limited access to school lunches, Burger King is giving away two free kids meals with any purchase made via the Burger King app.

Boston Market

Boston Market’s Half Chicken, Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie, and other favorites can be enjoyed at home with free delivery when you order online or through their app.

Denny’s

In the mood for comforting diner food? Take advantage of Denny’s free delivery until April 12 and order a meal for the whole family.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Craving comforting barbecue food? Get the family pack that includes two pounds of meat, three medium sides, six rolls, and barbecue sauce with free doorstep delivery until April 30 (Doorstep Drop Off is available at checkout). Or kids can eat free on Sundays with code KEFOLO.

Dig Inn



This healthy on-the-go food spot is thankfully offering their family-style meals for delivery. Kids will love their delicious meatballs while parents will appreciate their hearty servings and fresh vegetables. Now offering free delivery!

Chipotle



A favorite Mexican food spot for many New Yorkers — Chipotle will deliver your favorite chicken tacos and steak bowls right to you for free (for limited time only). As this quarantine is ever-changing, stay in touch at @chipotle for updates.

IHOP

Get IHOP’s classic breakfast of pancakes, eggs, and bacon delivered to your door for free, now through April 19. Use code IHOP20 at checkout to get 20 percent off your first online order. Free delivery with no minimum required.

TGI Fridays

End the week by ordering for the family at TGI Fridays. When ordering $20 or more online, get a free kids entrée of kids sliders, buttered pasta, chicken tenders and more when you use the code FREEKIDS.

KFC

If you are missing KFC’s fried chicken, there is free delivery through April 26 and with Grubhub delivery orders where you can select contact-free delivery at checkout.

Dunkin

Coffee and donuts from Dunkin is a daily for many of us. So if you are looking to keep to your routine you can order via GrubHub and have it delivered to your home for free.

Sweetgreen

Now that we are chilling (a bit) on our binge eating, we appreciate that this healthy spot is offering free delivery with orders placed through their iOS app. Order up your favorite warm bowl or give a veggie salad a whirl.

Exercise classes for parents

SaltDrop

If looking for a fitness studio worthy workout, SaltDrop Instagram Live (@thesaltdrop) is on the top of our list. Instructors are knowledgeable and classes range from 30 to 60 minutes. Our favorite time to do SaltDrop is the 30-minute slot as this can be done while the kids start on their remote learning or during their “lunch break.” We’re not going to lie; classes are tough, and after one class, we already felt the burn, but it is hands-down one of our favorite workouts. Classes are free but if you’re able to, donations are welcomed.

Peloton

Peloton is offering 90 days free on their app. Use their app with any bike or tread to access this sweet deal. They are also offering floor workouts, yoga and meditation classes. Break up the day with live classes that are instructed from the new Manhattan studios.

Fort Fit

Fort Fit is now offering on-demand recordings of workouts to those who are looking to get their sweat on. Access these free classes for one month and dive into several workouts that vary from boxing to yoga.

Daily Burn

Sign up for a 60-day free trial for Daily Burn which has that gym vibe, be it virtual. Instructors are upbeat and positive and workouts do not cut any kind of corners. Instructors also show you a modified version, which we tired mamas appreciate. This is a free trial; note that you will be charged after 60 days if you do not cancel membership.

obé Workout

Get live and on-demand workouts that offer 12 varieties of workouts which range in strength, sculpting, dance, yoga, pilates, prenatal and more. Use code ATHOME to get a free one-month membership.

Life Time

Life Time Fitness has announced that they will be offering on-demand classes for free. Members and non-members can stream their favorite kickboxing, strength and yoga classes from their homes. Keep a lookout for new classes being added every day.

Orangetheory

Your home can be the perfect fitness studio! That’s a promise with these free 30-minute workouts showcasing some of Orangetheory’s greatest coaches from around the world. You won’t need special equipment and you can pick a different muscle group to exercise every day. They offer a variety of videos that lead you through glutes and core training, cardio, lower core, legs and more!

Rumble

If Instagram is your favorite social media platform, here is something new to follow. Rumble Instagram Live routines keep you active with a free daily workout. Meet their top-performing trainers and decide which one fits your rhythm best. Chat with them in the comment section and get great tips!

Humming Puppy

Humming Puppy’s classes actually “hum,” which is intentional. Humming Puppy believes that these frequencies help “ground” you through your yoga practice. You can find their free pre-recorded and livestream classes online.

Lululemon

Lululemon isn’t only a gorgeous fitness line, this brand embodies wellbeing and community and is here for your fitness fixes during this quarantine. Go to their Instagram handle @lululemon for their schedule of free live workout sessions.

CorePower Yoga

Join CorePower Yoga’s free live classes on YouTube every day at 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. MT. Pick and choose from 250 online classes with 20-, 30- and 60-minute versions of meditation, breathing exercises and so much more. Members can enjoy unlimited access to all classes. If a non-member, they are providing a limited collection to view.

Pure Barre

Pure Barre is a beloved exercise known for full-body workouts focused on strength and cardio. Join in on these high-intensity classes live on Instagram for free during this quarantine.

Exercise Classes for Kids

Little Gym

Give your active kids a chance to work off some energy! The Little Gym offers free classes that will be streaming on Facebook Live and will have your kids up and active. Classes range from all different ages and skill levels. Little Gym also offers parent/child classes so moms and dads can join in on the fun!

Bee You Kids offers free yoga classes for kids that can be streamed from your home! New videos are put out each week so kids of all ages can practice new yoga techniques and skills! Through Zoom, kids can join in on the fun and really stretch out and relax while being stuck inside — a great option for indoor exercise for kids!

Karma Kids Yoga

At Karma Kids Yoga, teachers are dedicated to giving a variety of yoga tools for kids that they can use throughout their lives. They are encouraged to “play” yoga and learn about breath and body movement in an exciting way. Karma Kids Yoga is currently streaming free classes on their Youtube channel and on Instagram.

óbe

This program allows parents and their kids to join in on the fun while getting a good workout in. Obé offers kid classes in dance and strength that are 10 minutes long and for ages 3-10. They even have fun videos where kids can rock out to Kidz Bop songs. Use code ATHOME for 30-day access.

Ryan Heffington

You may have recognized Ryan Heffington’s choreography in the “Chandelier” music video by Sia. Now, this famed choreographer is bringing free dance classes to parents and kids on Instagram Live!

YogaWorks Live

Get access to yoga, meditation, and fitness classes with over 80 live classes a day to choose from. Learn from teachers near and far who are there to help you find the perfect practice for all levels.

Boost Parents’ Mood

Yale Classes

One of Yale’s most popular courses, “The Science of Well Being,” is now available for anyone to sign up and take. The free course highlights some of the misconceptions of happiness and walks us through the steps we can take to achieve a happier state of being.

Simple Habit App

Learn about mindfulness and meditation practices with The Simple Habit App because they are offering free premium membership access until April 20 to all who are financially impacted at this time and can no longer afford to pay. Eligible users can email help@simplehabit.com stating financial circumstances due to the pandemic.

The Balance App

The Balance app knows that these are challenging times and wants to lend a helping hand for anyone who wants to incorporate meditation practices into their daily routine. They are offering a free one-year subscription for anyone who would like it. Just email access@balanceapp.com for instructions.

Oprah & Deepak 21-Day Meditation Experience

During these uncertain times, it’s important to take care of our mental health. Meditation is key to reducing stress levels, inflammation flares, and can boost your immunity. Join Deepak Chopra, Oprah and millions of others for a free 21-day meditation experience to find inner peace during the coronavirus crisis.

Enrichment classes for kids

Guitar Lessons from Fender

The iconic Southern California guitar brand Fender is offering the first 100,000 people to sign up for free guitar lessons for three months (no credit card necessary). If your child has been itching to learn, this is the perfect music class for homeschooling!

Taste Buds Kitchen

Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m.

Taste Buds Kitchen is offering a Free At-Home Cooking Club. Join the at-home cooking club and learn how to make delicious food during your kid’s time at home. Taste Buds Kitchen will be uploading new recipe videos each week that can be made with simple ingredients you hopefully have in your pantry. For every little chef that joins the online cooking club, TBK will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry to help children get the healthy meals they need.

Stories With Author Oliver Jeffers

Weekdays, 2 p.m.

The author and illustrator will be reading one of his books each day. While Jeffers is streaming, he will also be talking about what goes into making a book and his experiences creating it.

CMOM

Children’s Museum of Manhattan free activities are available for download and online. Video tutorials, singalongs, games, and craft lessons for children age 2+.

Storytime With Author Mac Barnett

Weekdays, 3 p.m.

Children’s author Mac Barnett has written and published many books over the years and now you will have the chance to read along with him! Barnett will be reading one of his books out loud per day on Instagram Live. These streams will be available until he runs out of books to read.

Science Mom

Monday-Friday 11-1 p.m. EST

Keep your child learning during their time at home through these two-hour livestream lessons! Science Mom and Math Dad will be putting up shows that feature math and science lessons, as well as crafts and games! The lessons are tailored to kids ages 7-12, but the show is family-friendly for both kids and parents!

LUNCH DOODLES With Mo Willems!

Weekdays, 1 p.m.

Grab a paper and pen, pencil, or crayon and have fun creating with Kennedy Center Education’s artist-in-residence! Mo Willems invites everyone to join him virtually in his studio to draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing. Each episode will remain online to stream afterward for little artists to watch!

Karma Kids Yoga

Monday-Saturday, times vary per class

Keep your kids active while they are at home! Karma Kids Yoga will be offering a wide variety of classes that you can get involved in from the comfort of your living room. Classes will be streaming on Instagram and their YouTube channel. Times of different classes vary and schedules will be posted each week on their website. The yoga company will also be offering Family Yoga and Partner Yoga classes on their YouTube channel.

Edinboro Family Martial Arts Center

Weekdays, 10 a.m.

With school being closed for the next couple of weeks, the Sensei at Edinboro wants to keep kids happy and active while being home. The dojo will be offering free martial arts lessons to anyone who wants to learn karate. These classes are offered to both adults and children and will be streamed on Facebook Live.

The Coding Space

Offered any time subject to teacher availability

Now’s the perfect time to help your child develop a new skill that will set them up for success in school and beyond. The Coding Space fosters intellectual confidence, a growth mindset, and computational thinking skills through learning to code. Working one-on-one, their teachers can instruct students with a range of abilities, from complete beginners to experts in JavaScript. Contact them to take advantage of limited-time offers including up to 25 percent off virtual group classes and individual coding lessons.

Scholastic Learn at Home

If your kids are used to an after school program or are acing through their remote learning — Scholastic Learn at Home is a great resource to extend their learning. From pre-K to grade 9, a parent or student can build on their education skills with this fantastic site.

The Great Courses Plus

This Video-On-Demand platform gives you access to lifelong learning and personal enrichment courses. With over 11,000 videos of in-depth videos taught by the world’s greatest professors, you’ll always have something fascinating to learn about. Topics like Economics, History, Philosophy, Food and Literature are available for free with the 60-day trial version. Additionally, The Great Courses Plus has a youth section with learning materials for high schoolers and older children.

Free virtual tours

New York Botanical Garden

While their gates might be closed during these times, their virtual gates are wide open for people to experience spring’s blooming flowers through video, photos, plant guides, virtual events and more! There are so many ways to enjoy this new season!

American Museum of Natural History

Relive the “Night at the Museum” with the “Windows of Nature” online exhibition or take a virtual tour across galaxies and learn more about scientific imaging technologies in the virtual halls of the AMNH. Plus, check out the free museum classes, quizzes and games for children.

Guggenheim Museum

Enjoy more than 1,700 pieces of artwork by more than 625 artists in the Guggenheim Collection Online. The growing virtual tour includes a lot of the museum’s classic holdings as well as new additions.

The Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art grants you free online access to tons of photos, 28 featured exhibitions, and a 3-D tour of the museum halls. Explore art-making activities for the whole family and listen to musical performances from around the world. The Met offers you everything from cutting-edge 360-degree videos to downloadable catalogs from previous exhibitions.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

Being the first museum devoted to modern art, they carry some of the most famous masterpieces by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Elizabeth Murray and Cindy Sherman. Discover the mysteries behind the art at MoMA’s YouTube channel as well.

Children’s Museum of the Arts

Keep your children busy! CMA offers you contemporary exhibitions, classes, and How-To Videos with step-by-step instructions to create your own art projects and enjoy with the whole family.

The Frick Collection

Enjoy the interactive virtual tour at the Frick Museum and take a look at selected exhibit halls.

Cooper Hewitt

An integral part of the Smithsonian Institution, Cooper Hewitt Museum provides you with free digital access to classical craft from the 18th century, a rich catalog of bourgeois embroideries, and paintings capturing the spirit of this previous era.

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

This virtual tour is for all little ones fascinated with aircraft and boats! Explore the world’s fastest jets and a guided-missile submarine. Check out the museum’s special programming for children like virtual field trips and online school programs.

Whitney Museum of American Art

See the latest trends in art and learn more about twentieth-century and contemporary American art. The Whitney’s online collection of nearly one hundred paintings holds a special focus on works by living artists.

New-York Historical Society

From the Vietnam War to the Harry Potter series, you can find numerous exciting topics in NYHS’s online catalog for children and grownups.

Rubin Museum: Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room

The Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room is a favorite at the Rubin Museum. In times of stress and anxiety, the Buddhist chants and dim-lit room is a serene escape especially for times like these. Luckily, you can still access this room through their Youtube channel with a 2-hour video. And if you have a smart TV, you can stream this video right in your own living room!

The Jewish Museum

The Jewish Museum launched its new series which allows you to enjoy the exhibits of the museum from your home. Go on a Mobile Tour with artists and curators, visit the “Rachel Feinstein: Maiden, Mother, Crone” exhibit paired with an interview with the artist, and go on a Kids & Family tour with behind-the-scenes secrets.

Museum of the City of New York

The Museum of the City of New York is dedicated to sharing New York’s stories. You can follow them on social media at @MuseumofCityNY to see videos from their latest programs or visit their #MuseumFromHome series where you can explore the museum’s online exhibitions and collections!

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.