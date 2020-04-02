In Memoriam: Bob Brennan, 68, chief operating officer of Schneps Media

The Schneps Media family mourns the loss of our chief operating officer, Bob Brennan, who died on March 31 at the age of 68.

Bob passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip. He resided in Babylon for 20 years with his loving companion, Cathy.

Bob was the fourth oldest in a closely knit family of 10 children, born to the late Margaret and the late William Brennan of Little Neck: Mary, Bill (deceased), Tom, Sue, Terrie, Grace, Joe, Dick and Dan. Bob was a cherished brother-in-law to Roger, Rita, Glenn, John, Karsten, Mary, Marie and Jeanne. He was a dear uncle to over 20 nieces and nephews.

Beginning as a paperboy, Bob spent his entire career in the newspaper industry. As a young entrepreneur, he owned and operated newspaper franchises throughout Queens and Nassau before becoming a newspaper senior circulation executive.

For the past 15+ years, he was the chief operating officer of Schneps Media, where he was the publishers’ cherished advisor on every aspect of the business — especially while leading their huge expansion initiatives throughout the boroughs of New York City and into Long Island, Westchester County and Philadelphia.

Bob’s passions were running, skiing and playing tennis, all of which he excelled at. His outgoing personality, good humor, inspirational leadership and business acumen endeared him to everyone who knew him.

The value Bob placed on the importance of family and the example he set will never be forgotten. His untimely loss is also deeply felt by many work colleagues and friends.

In 1975, he married his long-time high school girlfriend, Nancy (ex-wife), remaining her forever dear friend. During their long marriage, they resided in Manhasset, raising two cherished sons who survive him: Mike, husband of Cara, and Matt, husband of Katie. Bob also leaves behind Cathy, his loving companion, and her son Jason, husband of Molly.

A proud grandpa, he is also survived by his precious first granddaughter, Chloe, born March 12 to Mike and Cara.

Bob will be interred in Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington. In light of the current situation, there will not be a wake or burial services. Instead, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

To Chloe from Grandpa

I never got to kiss your face,

Or bounce you on my knee,

Or take you on the bunny slope

and teach you how to ski.

I never got to read to you,

Or play your favorite game.

I wish that Grandpa could have been

Much more than just a name.

What happened was God needed me,

I quickly had to go.

But Chloe, though I’m far away,

I’ll always love you so.