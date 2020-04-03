Elmhurst Hospital receives donation of 100,000 KN95 masks

More desperately needed Personal Protection Equipment was delivered Friday to Elmhurst Hospital which was overwhelmed by a surge of COVID-19 patients over the last two weeks.

Working in partnership with Councilman Francisco Moya and Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris are donating 10,000 KN95 facemasks, with another 90,000 masks to be donated by the firm next week.

“Health care professionals are on the front lines of this crisis. They didn’t just sign up for the good days or easy days. They signed up to save lives and we need to make sure they’re able to suit up for that fight,” Moya said. “The people at Apollo are true New Yorkers who have stepped up in a big way, led by Josh Harris, to support the courageous doctors, nurses, and hospital staff. Knowing that we haven’t reached the apex of this fight, it’s imperative that together we make every, big and small, to get those on the frontline the armor they need to stay in the fight.”

The community surrounding Elmhurst Hospital has been the hardest hit during the coronavirus crisis, according to city data.

“All of us at Appollo have been inspired by the numerous acts of extraordinary heroism we’ve witnessed at Elmhurst Hospital in recent days and we will continue to do everything we can to be a meaningful part of the response to the global pandemic,” Harris said. “We deeply appreciate the crucial role that Council Member Moya played in arranging for us to provide this assistance and the bold and effective actions the entire Elmhurst Hospital team has taken to meet this unprecedented challenge.”

Elmhurst Hospital CEO Israel Rocha reached out to Moya to request help with the facility’s shortage of personal protective equipment.

“On behalf of our patients and healthcare providers, I want to thank Apollo Global Management, Josh Harris and Council Member Moya for their generous donation of KN95 masks to help us provide patient care during this unprecedented pandemic,” Rocha said. “The outpouring of support we have received from community members and our elected officials has been truly inspiring and has warmed our hertz at this very difficult time. The generosity of Apollo Global Management will directly arm our workers with the safety protection they need to continue fighting this disease and saving lives.”

Little distinguishes KN95 masks from N95 masks beyond marginally different factory standards. The Centers for Disease Control identified the KN95 as a suitable alternative” to the N95 mask, which is certified by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.