Police searching for missing 11-year-old Cambria Heights girl

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old Cambria Heights girl who was last seen on Friday.

Authorities say that 11-year-old Jeniah Pierre, of 2111th Street, was last seen at her residence at 10 a.m. on April 3. Police say Pierre is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.