‘Give what you can, take what you need’: Douglaston LDC transforms Little Free Library into a free pantry

The Douglaston Local Development Corporation (LDC) transformed its Little Free Library into a resource where residents can get free food.

A newly minted “Little Free Pantry” has temporarily replaced the Little Free Library outside of the Douglaston LIRR train station. A sign on the front of the box encourages people to “give what you can, take what you need.”

“During this difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting our community, we have transformed our wonderful Little Free Library into a Little Free Pantry, so that those in our community who have an immediate need can feel free to help nourish their families and their neighbors,” the Douglaston LDC said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The idea for the pantry is simple: anyone can donate or take non perishable foods for free. Common donations include pasta, rice and canned goods like soup, beans and vegetables.

According to Patch, Douglaston LDC Vice President Victor Dadras got the idea to convert the library after learning that other people across the country were stocking the little libraries with food instead of books.

kudos to @DouglastonLDC for transforming their Little Free Library-into-a Little Free PANTRY -to serve those in immediate need, in our community! pic.twitter.com/e9t0HSjDMo — Victor Dadras (@VicEdee) April 7, 2020

Those interested in donating to the Little Free Pantry can visit the Douglaston LDC on its website or Facebook for more information on how to do so.