Alleged vandals torch playground equipment in Ridgewood’s Evergreen Park: NYPD

Photos courtesy of Council Member Robert F. Holden/Facebook

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

A fire involving playground equipment within Evergreen Park in Ridgewood has been reported to the NYPD as an alleged arson.

The alleged arson occurred inside the park at the playground Wednesday, April 8, at approximately 10:30 p.m. according to a complaint filed with the NYPD.

Councilman Robert Holden decried the alleged arson in a Facebook post, saying he was “extremely disappointed” that someone would commit this act, adding that the emergency services are already facing “increased danger” during this public health crisis. 

According to an NYPD spokesman, the damage caused to the playground equipment was by an individual or individuals. 

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident and there have yet to be any arrests as of April 13.

It is not clear what caused the fire or how much the fire would cost the community as of Monday afternoon. 

Requests to the FDNY for more information have gone unanswered.

