Nearly 2,000 Con Edison customers in Queens lose power as a result of Monday’s storm

Over 1,900 Con Edison customers in Queens lost power as a result of a powerful storm that brought winds and heavy rain to the city on Monday, April 13.

In all, more than 14,000 Con Edison customers lost power across New York City and Westchester County. Queens had the most power outages in the city, leading the Bronx, which had 745 outages, Staten Island, which had 116 and Brooklyn, which had 26 outages. Since the storm began, Con Edison crews have restored power to over 10,000 of those customers, the company said.

Westchester experienced the brunt of the outages in the region with over 11,000 customers losing power.

Trees across the city have been knocked down, bringing power lines down with them.

In order to restore power in an area with a downed power line, Con Edison must first de-energize the wires, remove the tree, cut the wire and replace it. Fallen trees have also blocked roadways, making them inaccessible to Con Edison repair crews, the company said.

In addition to Con Edison repair crews, 90 mutual aid contractors have been deployed by the energy company to help make the repairs.

For the latest information on outages and restoration times visit the Con Edison outage map at apps.coned.com/stormcenter/external/default.html.