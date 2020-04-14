Coronavirus kills three more NYPD members, but most infected officers returning to work

Three more cops have died of the coronavirus even as the NYPD reported a reduction in absences for the fourth straight day, police officials announced Monday.

The NYPD said 17.6 percent – or 6,380 – of the uniformed and civilian members reported sick on Monday. This is down from yesterday’s total of 18 percent of the force. The department hit a high of 19.8 percent on Friday, but according to Commissioner Dermot Shea, more than 600 had returned to active duty this past week.

On Monday, the NYPD lost Detective Jeffrey Scalf of the Bronx Gang Squad and Detective Raymond Abear of the Queens Special Victims Squad to coronavirus complications.

Scalf had been a member of the NYPD since January 2006, while Abear joined the force back in July 2001.

Auxiliary Police Captain Mohamed Rahaman, assigned to the 115th Precinct, died on Sunday, April 12, from complications related to the coronavirus. Rahaman has been a member of the NYPD since Dec. 14, 1989.

Since March 24, approximately 837 uniformed members and 90 civilian members have returned to full duty after testing positive for coronavirus. Of those reporting sick, 2,334 uniformed members and 503 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus.

During this pandemic, the NYPD has lost 16 of its personnel to coronavirus.

“We’re gonna get through this. This is a tough time for sure,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Officers continue to visit restaurants, bars, supermarkets, salons and public spaces to remind individuals of the ban on congregating in public spaces and to practice social distancing: Between 8 a.m. Sunday, April 12, and 8 a.m. Monday, April 13, NYPD officers visited 2,463 supermarkets and pharmacies, of which 1,346 were closed; 6,954 bars and restaurants, of which 5,585 were closed; 1,196 public places, of which 749 were closed; and 3,201 personal care facilities, all of which were closed.

No summonses were issued in any of these visits.

One arrest was made in Queens when cops observed a person operating a motor vehicle inside of a park on a pedestrian walkway.

This story first appeared on amny.com.