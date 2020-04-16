Flushing health center awarded $1.6 million in funding to provide assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Charles B. Wang Community Health Center in Flushing has been awarded federal funding to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congresswoman Grace Meng announced Wednesday.

The facility, located at 136-26 37th Ave., received more than $1.6 million ($1,669,415) to provide assistance and care for COVID-19, and to address staffing levels during the public health emergency.

“Like many others in New York and across the nation, the Health Center is critically short in capacity and funding,” said Kaushal Challa, executive chief officer of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center. “At this especially trying time, the funding we received from the CARES Act will help us face the challenges of this health crisis.”

The nonprofit health center will remain open and be a part of the public health response to COVID-19, according to Challa.

The funds are allocated under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was the third COVID-19 relief package that was passed by Congress and signed into law late last month.

Meng, who voted for the legislation, said she is pleased to see that funding from the CARES Act is making its way to her congressional district.

“The Charles B. Wang Community Health Center does an exceptional job in providing critical health services in our borough, and this needed funding will help the facility better serve Queens residents during this crisis,” Meng said. “I will continue to fight for more resources as we work to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. I thank all of the dedicated health care staff at the Charles B. Wang Community Center who are working on the frontlines in order to continue serving patients.”

Meng also announced more than $4 million ($4,147,220) in CARES Act funding for the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, which operates the city’s public hospital system.