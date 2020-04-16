Man dies after being shot in Far Rockaway: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died after being shot multiple times in Far Rockaway on Wednesday.

On April 15, around 1:30 p.m., police arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the vicinity of Grassmere Terrace and Regina Avenue, according to the NYPD. He was unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police say.

The man was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police found bullet shell casings at the scene of the shooting, a source within the NYPD said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family has been notified.