Queensboro FC and Chamber of Commerce support ‘Food for the Fearless’ campaign

The “Food for the Fearless” campaign to donate meals to frontline hospital workers during the COVID-19 crisis has surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $50,000.

Now, Queensboro Football Club, the borough’s first professional men’s soccer team, and the Queens Chamber of Commerce are urging supporters to contribute to the campaign to help reach their new target of $100,000 raised.

The campaign was launched by physician’s assistant student Mark Boccia Jr. and his father Mark Sr., the owner of three popular Queens restaurants.

“Bourbon Street, One Station Plaza, and Austin’s Ale House are dedicated to the support of the fearless physicians, registered nurses, physical therapists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and all other healthcare workers serving our community,” the Boccias said. “We are thankful to the support of our neighbors, friends, family, loyal customers, and our partners Queensboro Football Club and the Queens Chamber of Commerce for getting behind this important cause. We are asking everyone to continue to pitch in to support our fearless heroes on the frontlines.”

Queensboro FC will begin to play in 2021 in the USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League. They were connected to the Boccias’ fundraising campaign through the Queens Chamber of Commerce and will be urging soccer fans to make donations through a robust social media campaign.

“We are dedicated to doing everything in our power to help Queens during this crisis and every day after,” Queensboro FC Founding Partner Jonathan Krane said. “We are inspired by how the community has rallied behind this campaign in a significant way and want to do our part. We are so thankful to Mark for leading the charge, and for the Queens Chamber of Commerce for connecting us to these great community-oriented small businesses.”

The chamber is the oldest and largest business association in Queens, representing more than 1,150 businesses and more than 100,000 borough-based employees.

“Small businesses like Bourbon Street, One Station Plaza and Austin’s Ale House are the backbone of Queens, and are stepping up in a big way to help us get through this crisis,” QCC President and CEO Tom Grech said. “We are inspired by everything Mark is doing to support the brave health care professionals putting their lives on the line to defeat this epidemic and are happy to support his efforts. We are thrilled to connect one of our newest members, Queensboro Football Club, to this cause. Before a ball has even been kicked, Jonathan and his team are proving to be an important part of Queens’ business community.”

Every$1,000 raised will allow the restaurants to provide up to 100 meals, at cost, to various local hospital units battling this pandemic. Hundreds of meals have already been delivered to Jamaica Hospital, New York-Presbyterian Queens, Flushing Hospital and North Shore University Hospital. In addition to feeding frontline healthcare professionals, the donations allow the restaurants to retain their employees during the coronavirus emergency.

To support the Food for the Fearless campaign visit their GoFundMe page here.