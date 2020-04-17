BJ’s Wholesale Clubs invite first responders and health care workers to shop during its Appreciation Hour

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Beginning this Sunday, BJ’s Wholesale Clubs are showing first responders and health care workers some appreciation through a designated weekly shopping hour.

The “Appreciation Hour” as it is aptly named, allows those on the front lines of COVID-19 to shop at any BJ’s location without a membership from 8 to 9 a.m. every Sunday. The wholesale club is also inviting first responders to sign up for a free, four-month Inner Circle membership.

Eligible first responders and health care employees are required to show a work badge upon entry to any BJ’s location.

Those signing up for a complimentary, four-month Inner Circle membership can show their badges to the Member Service Desk. This membership allows patrons to shop during normal hours of operation.

According to the retailer, the dedicated senior shopping hour for members 60 and older will continue Monday through Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m.

The Appreciation Hour is part of the wholesale club’s efforts to implement initiatives that support members and employees in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Some of these initiatives include increased wages for employees, an employee relief fund to aid those facing financial hardship, paid leave and mask and glove distribution.

For shoppers, the clubs have introduced new measures to encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage, limiting the amount of shoppers inside clubs at one time and making audio announcements.

So far, BJ’s clubs have also donated a total of $1 million to COVID-relief efforts and have donated items in support of first responders, health care workers and nonprofits.

Find your local club and check hours by visiting bjs.com/locations. Members can also shop online at bjs.com or get their groceries delivered at delivery.bjs.com.

To sign up for a membership visit www.bjs.com.

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.