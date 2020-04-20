Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kew Gardens: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 31-year-old man died in Kew Gardens after loosing control of his motorcycle on the Van Wyck Expressway in Kew Gardens early Monday morning.

Lee Sinanan lost control of his 2005 Suzuki while on the Van Wyck Expressway in the vicinity of Jewel Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on April 20, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel responded to the scene of the accident to find Sinanan lying in the road with trauma to his head and body, police say. Sinanan, who lived in South Richmond Hill, was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was affected or injured in the crash, according to the NYPD.

The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.