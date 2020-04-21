As its doors remained closed, Queens Theatre shifts to online programming

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Finding new ways to engage the public in the arts in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Queens Theatre announced new online programming designed to provide entertainment, instruction and connection during an otherwise bleak time.

“During this unprecedented moment in our nation’s and city’s history, cultural institutions may be temporarily closed but we all remain committed to providing our communities with opportunities to discover and enjoy the arts,” said Taryn Sacramone, the theatre’s executive director. “Queens Theatre is no exception.”

The Flushing Meadows Corona Park-based cultural center will broadcast previously recorded performances online, hold Zoom workshops for school teachers and offer programs for people at seniors centers. Additionally, the theatre announced two ongoing workshops aimed at fostering connection and learning.

On Fridays at 1 p.m., Queens Theatre will host Digital Story Circles, during which 20 participants will answer rapid-fire prompts, including questions about what we’ve been eating or watching during quarantine.

Additionally, each Wednesday at 1 p.m., Queens Theatre will host the Maker Series, a program that offers step-by-step instructions to learn some basic cooking, baking and crafting techniques with common household items and ingredients.

Beginning on April 22, participants will learn how to make no-knead bread. In the coming month, participants will be offered lessons on how to make French citrus cake, flour tortillas, and garbage cookies.

“In both of these series, we are providing opportunities to connect with others, to share stories, to offer ideas, and also to have some fun,” Sacramone said. “Even as we socially distance ourselves, Queens Theatre wants to be in your living room, in your kitchen, and in your heart.”

Both the Maker Series and Digital Story Circles will be limited to the first 20 participants.

Queens Theatre’s online programming is made possible by a new grant from NYC’s COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund in the New York Community Trust.

To reserve a spot in either workshop or to donate to the theatre, head to queenstheatre.org.