Flushing and Bayside purse snatcher sought by police: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with two robberies in Bayside and Flushing earlier this month.

On Wednesday, April 15, around 2:30 p.m., a man approached a 57-year-old woman walking near 46th Road and 211th Street in Bayside, according to the police. The men pushed the woman to the ground, stole her purse and fled southbound on 211th Street in a gray SUV, cops said.

The woman was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

The next day, Thursday, April 16, around 10:20 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 160th Street in East Flushing when an unidentified man came from behind, pushed her to the ground and stole her purse, according to the NYPD. The men then fled eastbound on 43rd Avenue in a gray SUV.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

As part of their investigation, the NYPD recovered surveillance photo of the suspect after the 35-year-old woman’s credit card was used at a Sunoco gas station located at 720 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park.

Police also recovered surveillance photos of a gray SUV in the vicinity of the robbery on April 15.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTip.

All calls are strictly confidential.