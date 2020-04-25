New Andrew Cuomo bobblehead created to raise money for face masks and COVID-19 responders

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo is going to be immortalized as a bobblehead in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

On April 24, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a new bobblehead of Governor Cuomo, as well as Governors Gavin Newsom (California), Mike DeWine (Ohio) and Tony Evers (Wisconsin). For the Cuomo bobblehead, the base bears his name and Cuomo is wearing a suit and seated at a table during a press briefing.

The bobbleheads are available for presale and are expected to ship out in July 2020. Each individual bobblehead costs $25 (plus $8), or you can buy a set of all four governors for $100.

For every bobblehead sold, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Governor Cuomo Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. The Hall of Fame previously raised over $160,000 for this cause through the sale of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx bobbleheads.

“During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Cuomo and other Governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be releasing the bobblehead of Governor Cuomo today.”

To preorder a bobblehead, visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.