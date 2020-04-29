Motorcyclist dies in crash on Cross Island Parkway in Whitestone

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A motorcyclist died in a crash after running into a median on the Cross Island Parkway in Whitestone on Tuesday, April 28.

Kevin Stout, a 57-year-old man from Whitestone, was driving a motorcycle along the Cross Island Parkway near Exit 36 South around 7:40 p.m., when he lost control of his bike and struck the median as he approached the exit, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Stout, who was driving a black 2013 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound when he crashed. EMS personnel arrived to find him lying in the roadway with trauma to his head.

Stout was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.