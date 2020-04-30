Queens College unveils summer online curriculum providing distance learning to degree candidates and adult learners

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This summer, Queens College will offer a full roster of online courses from across its extensive liberal arts and sciences curriculum.

All summer courses — on both established and newly introduced topics — will be taught remotely. The summer program will provide distance learning to degree candidates and allow adult learners to pursue their interests or work toward professional credentials from home.

“We have dedicated and talented faculty and staff who are committed to helping students succeed and stay on track,” said Interim President William Tramontano. “Students can study from the safety and convenience of their homes. They can find summer courses essential to the timely completion of their degrees.”

Over the spring semester, Queens College switched from in-person to online classes. Faculty and students pitched in to make the process as rapid and seamless as possible, turning to a host of accessible digital tools and platforms that allowed teaching and learning to continue successfully.

Between June 1 and Aug. 6, there will be four summer sessions at Queens College. With over 600 courses anticipated this summer, students may earn a total of 15 credits over all four sessions, if they so choose; summer courses also count toward the 30 credits required of students eligible for Excelsior Scholarships.

Among the new courses to be introduced this summer are some notably timely subjects:

An Anthropology course on Disease in the Past (ANTH 275) will immerse students in intensive reading and writing on the origins and evolution of human disease. Students will explore topics related to environmental factors in disease, the role of inequality, economic dislocation and global trends confronted by communities and families today and for the foreseeable future.

Urban Studies is adding two new courses that explicitly concern COVID-19. Researching New York (URBST 732) will introduce virtual and distance research methodologies useful for community-engaged fieldwork and research in a pandemic. Contemporary Political Issues in New York City (URBST 265 – 02) will address policy, political, and economic issues that arose with the pandemic’s impacts on families, essential services, jobs and the urban safety net.

Other new courses make innovative use of digital tools to teach well-established subjects. For instance, Linguistics and Communication Disorders has developed Introduction to American Sign Language (LCD 1913), a course that benefits from the visual technologies available online.

Summer Session students will have virtual library privileges as well as live technical support from the college. Registration for the summer program is open at qc.cuny.edu/summer, and applications for visiting students are available as well.