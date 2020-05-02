Cops seek crook who burgled Glendale, Ridgewood restaurants in March

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for breaking into a Glendale pizzeria and a Ridgewood Chinese restaurant in a late-night burglary spree in March.

Authorities say the man gained broke the glass front door of Ace Pizza and Pasta — located at 61-04 Myrtle Ave. — between the hours of 10 p.m. on March 26 and 7:30 a.m. on March 27. Once inside, the man stole a laptop and approximately $200 from a cash register before fleeing the scene, cops said.

The crook also broke into Ye Garden, a Chinese restaurant located at 71-02 Fresh Pond Road, by breaking through the glass front door at approximately 3:40 a.m. on March 27, police said. Once inside, he removed approximately $33 dollars from a cash register before fleeing, according to authorities.

Police on May 1 released surveillance photos and video of the suspect taken from the Chinese restaurant.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.