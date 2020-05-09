Man steals more than $1,800 in Woodhaven bank robbery: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are searching for the bandit who robbed a Queens County Savings Bank in Woodhaven on Friday.

Police said the thief entered the bank, located at 80-35 Jamaica Ave., around 1:10 p.m. on May 8 and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. The teller complied and the man fled the scene with $1,830, according to authorities.

A police spokesperson said no weapons were displayed or simulated during the robbery.

Authorities on Saturday released a photo that shows the suspect walking in the vicinity of Forest Parkway and 86th Avenue after the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.