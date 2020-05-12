Man steals bicycle after breaking into Woodside apartment building: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly stole a bicycle from a Woodside apartment building last month.

On Wednesday, April 29, around 3:25 p.m., the unknown man broke an apartment building near 62nd Street and 39th Avenue by damaging the locks on the front door, according to the NYPD. Once inside the building, the man stole a bicycle and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Police recovered photos of the suspect from outside of the apartment building.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.